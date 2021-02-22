So how did Texas, the energy capital of the world, run out of energy last week? Texas officials blame it on Green Energy. The problem with wind energy and solar energy is that when the wind does not blow and the sun doesn't shine, they produce no energy. This means that the electric utility companies must have coal, nuclear and gas-fired plants with enough capacity to supply all of the electricity during conditions where Green Energy is offline such as an extremely cold storm. Therefore, green energy cannot replace fossil fuel energy. Because, if you add a 100-megawatt wind farm to the grid you must also add 100 megawatts of conventional energy capacity to provide the missing power when there is no wind blowing.
After seeing the weather predictions for a polar vortex, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency on Feb. 12. But at the same time, an Emergency Order from the Biden administration's Department of Energy instructed the Texas energy grid operator to stay within green energy standards by purchasing energy from outside the state at a higher cost, throttling power output throughout the state ahead of a catastrophic polar vortex.
While it seems to be unclear as to who is actually at fault for the Texas energy blackout, the results were devastating. At least 20 people have died across the country (some in their beds). Water pipes burst and flooded homes. Between two and three million customers in Texas still had no power nearly two full days after the historic snowfall and the single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. People's water pipes are bursting and hours-long lines have been wrapping around grocery stores as people search for food and water.
In addition to the Green New Deal, Democrats are focused on a federal takeover of our elections. Although the U.S. Constitution says that states are responsible for elections, we have learned that Nancy Pelosi does not care what the Constitution says. The H.R. 1 bill allows same-day voter registration, even on Election Day, and says that a state government cannot require voters to provide "any form of identification" in seeking an absentee ballot.
On his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson noted that under the constitution, handling of elections is largely left to the states, but that the Democrats' bill would essentially nationalize what he called the Californian election system. "Under our current laws, states get to decide how much fraud they will tolerate: Florida requires you to show photo identification in order to vote. California just wants you to vote Democrat," he said. "If the H.R. 1 voting bill passes, all 50 states will be California – the entire country will have ballot harvesting and mail-in voting. Think about that."
While you are thinking about that, think about Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's statement, "I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this—who will count the votes, and how."
