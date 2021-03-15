Last Thursday, the Morgan County High School tennis team opened region play at Thomson High School and dominated the event winning all but one game.
For the girls, No. 1 singles Karlie Lane, No. 2 singles Sarah Waldron, and No. 3 singles Sara Anna Chandler all won in straight sets. Abbey Adams and Emily Oglesby, No. 1 doubles, won 6/0 and 6/1 while the Lady Dogs No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Harrison and Amelia Potter won in straight sets.
The boys team knocked off all of their opponents in straight sets. Jackson Kirby, No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles, Will Thompson, and No. 3 singles, Joah Plumley all taking 6/0 wins. The only doubles action for the boys on the day was James Martin and Kaby Brand and they too won in straight sets; 6/0.
The tennis team is in action again Tuesday, March 22 at the Academy of Richmond County and you can see them in action at home Thursday, March 24 against Cross Creek.
