The Morgan County High School tennis team had two matches last week. Tuesday they faced Oconee County on the road and could not come away with the win, but rebounded on Wednesday to knock off Madison County at home.
Tuesday, MCHS No. 1 singles, Jackson Kirby, defeated Oconee’s Ryan Foster 6/0 and 6/3. In girls doubles, Abbey Adams and Emily Ogelsby knocked off Haley Duffie and Ashley Langford in a tough 7/5; 6/2 match. Ultimately though, the team fell to Oconee.
Wednesday, the Dogs faced Madison County on their home courts and came away with the win. No. 1 singles, Karlie Lane, defeated Haley Daniels 6/2; 6/4 while No. 2 singles, Sarah Waldon, won in straight sets, 6/0;6/0. In girls doubles, the No. 2 team of Hailey Harrison and Amelia Potter won 6/1;6/3. The team of Adams and Ogelsby locked down the win for the Lady Dogs in a three set battle 4/6; 7/5; 7/6.
In boys action, Kirby didn’t drop a set, winning 6/0; 6/0. Will Thompson, No. 2 singles, took out his opponent 6/3; 6/2. No. 3 singles, James Martin, used what coach Stacy Manger called a “big serve and fantastic net play” to win 6/3; 6/4.
The MCHS tennis team hosts George Walton on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. on the courts just off College Drive.
