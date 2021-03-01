Last week the Morgan County High School Tennis team traveled to George Walton Academy and Oconee County High School for a pair of non-region matches.
On Tuesday, The Dogs fell to a tough George Walton team for the second time in 10 days. The day wasn’t without several great individual performances.
Will Thompson represented the Dogs as the number one in boys singles. He knocked off his opponent in a very intense match. The match up of number three girls singles was a marathon match lasting into the dark. Chesley Paschal ended up bringing home the win for the Dogs. In girls doubles, Emily Ogelsby and Abbey Adams completed the season sweep against George Walton.
The Dogs open region contests March 11 at Thomson.
