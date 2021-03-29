Last Tuesday the Morgan County High School Tennis Team continued its dominance of region play, traveling to the far side of Augusta to sweep the Musketeers from the Academy of Richmond County.
The Lady Dogs only dropped four points of the possible 60 in the event with No. 1 singles Karlie Lane, No. 2 singles Sarah Waldron, No. 1 doubles team of Chesley Paschal and Emily Oglesby all winning without giving up a single point.
Last Wednesday the team traveled to Athens Academy for a non-region match. The team split the event with the Lady Dogs winning but the Bulldogs falling.
In girls singles, Karlie Lane won 6/1;7/5. Sarah Waldron swept her opponent 6/0 in both sets for the No. 2 singles. No. 3 singles Amelia Glass took the win on the back of a 10/6 tie break. For the Lady Dogs in doubles, the No. 1 team of Abbey Adams and Emily Oglesby won in a tie break. For the boys, No. 1 single Jackson Kirby won 6/0; 6/1
Last Thursday, the MCHS Tennis Team continued region play with a sweep of Cross Creek at home. James Martin and Mason Foster for the boys and Abbey Adams and Chesley Paschal for the girls won in straight sets 6/0, 6/0. In singles, Emily Oglesby and Will Thompson were the only competitors for the Dogs and they won in straight sets as well.
The tennis team hits the courts for region play again Thursday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. on the courts across from Morgan County Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.