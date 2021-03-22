Last Monday night the Morgan County High School tennis teams hosted Brentwood for a non-region, non-classification match. The Bulldogs won the event only dropping one game.
For the Lady Dogs, No. 1 singles Karlie Lane won 6/0; 6/1 and No. 2 singles Sarah Waldron won 6/0 in both sets. The MCHS No. 1 doubles team of Abbey Adams and Emily Oglesby played a marathon match losing the first set 2/6 but winning 6/3 and 10/1 for the tiebreak win. The No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Harrison and Amelia Potter won 6/4;6/2.
For the boys, Will Thompson won 6/2; 7/5 as the No. 1 singles player for the Bulldogs. Joah Plumely won 6/0;6/1 as well. In doubles, John Kirby Murdoch and Zach Farese won in a tiebreak 7/5; 2/6; and 10/8.
The team is scheduled to take to the courts again Thursday at home vs. Cross Creek. The matches will start at 4 p.m. at the tennis courts across the street from Morgan County Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.