Last Wednesday, the Morgan County High School Tennis teams hosted tough George Walton Academy teams, with both boys and girls falling to GWA in the overall match.
For the Lady Dogs, No. 1 singles, Karlie Lane, fought hard but fell in three sets, 4/6; 6/2; 4/6. No. 2 singles, Sarah Waldron, knocked off her opponent 6/2, 6/4. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Abbey Adams and Emily Oglesby lost 3/6; 3/6 but the No. 2 team of Hailey Harrison and Amelia Potter had to pull off the win in a third set tie break; 4/6; 6/3; TB10/7.
For the Bulldogs, No. 1 singles Jackson Kirby continued to dominate, winning 6/0; 6/0. In doubles, the No. 1 team of John Kirby Murdoch and Zack Farese could not overtake their opponents in the tie break and fell 1/6; 7/5; 6/7.
The tennis teams are on the road this week competing at Monroe Area and a rematch at George Walton.
