A 16-year-old male was arrested and charged last week after a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator found a handgun in the teen’s waistband. The gun had been reported stolen during a rash of more than 17 vehicles two weeks ago.
The teen has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol or revolver by a minor.
According to Madison Police Department reports, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigator contacted Morgan County Dispatch requesting an officer to Walker Circle after the investigator allegedly reported that he had detained two juveniles at 4 p.m. on the street. Reports state that the investigator had responded to information given by a local citizen that the citizen had observed videos of the teen on social media where the teen was flashing a gun. The citizen gave the investigator a report on the teen’s location, reports state.
When the investigator arrived, he asked the teen if he had a weapon and the teen allegedly moved to show his left side and showed were a gun was stuffed into his waistband.
The investigator ran the gun’s serial number and it returned that it had been reported stolen from a vehicle parked at a Bramblewood Drive apartment complex. An extra ammunition magazine was located in the teen’s pocket. The teen was handcuffed and transported to Wilkes County Regional Youth Detention Center.
