SWINGING STRONG
Morgan County High School Baseball Bulldogs are on a winning streak, achieving victory in four out the last five games played. Read more on Page B1.
MURDER INDICTMENT
Adrian Darnyell Weston was indicted for the January murder of Alex “Moo Moo” Tolbert, allegedly shooting him 14 times at the Budget Inn in Madison. For a complete list of Grand Jury indictments, see Page A6.
Event of the Week
HOME BASEBALL GAME
Don't miss the chance to root for the home team this Saturday night, Mar. 12 as the MCHS Bulldogs take on region rival Hephzibah for a double-header from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
