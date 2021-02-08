To the Editor,
I wrote this to my elected City Council member and a neighbor who is on Council as well, but not my representative, on the afternoon before the evening meeting regarding the possible sale of the former hospital site on South Main Street. I wonder what the outcome of that meeting will be?
Hello All,
I do not know if Flashpoint is the best use for the former hospital site; I have no information on their corporate integrity, commitment to community, track record for success, or adherence to ethics and excellence of treatment. But I am writing to you today, respectfully, hoping that you, our treasured elected officials, do have some if not all of that information and that you have had the time to study those documents. Please! Clearly, it is compelling when a buyer is ready, check in hand, to move forward on a sale. I get that. And I also understand the hospital's responsibility to seek such a sale.
But please make sure this is the right one, right now.
We trust you to make such decisions on our behalf – a leap of faith in these circumstances as we citizens have no actual means to vote this in or out. It seems up to you. So if you truly believe this is the proper utilization of the building and grounds, that it will benefit Madison for the NOW and for the unknown future, then I will accept your YES. And I must respect your YES. But if you have concerns, or need more time to think or to research, please take it.
More and more people, companies and corporations are going to want "in" on what we have here – the land, the life, the rhythms of this lovely place. In a unsettled world, Morgan County and the city of Madison are the stuff of dreams. As the poet Yeats cautioned many years ago, "I have spread my dreams under your feet. Tread softly, because you tread on my dreams."
Clare Wolfe
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.