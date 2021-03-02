Morgan County’s moratorium on subdivisions has been extended until April 6, after the county commission's unanimous vote on Tuesday morning.
The halt on subdivisions began in October as the county officials wrestled with new regulations aimed to curb “problematic” development designs and ease density concerns. But it has been no easy task. After nine months of research, proposals and debate and a five-month moratorium on subdivision developments, county leaders are still tweaking the proposed regulations.
However, the Morgan County Board of Commissioners (BOC) is hoping to pass the new regulations at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, March 16 at 5 p.m., after the county planning commission votes on the revised proposals the day before.
County Planning Director Chuck Jarrell requested the moratorium be extended until April 6 in case of unforeseen delays in the approval process.
“We want to extend it until then in case of any hiccups arising,” said Jarrell at Tuesday’s BOC meeting.
County leaders have been searching for a way to appease those who want to preserve Morgan County’s rural character and those who want to protect property owner rights.
The County has released the latest version of regulation proposals regarding subdivisions, which creates three classes of subdivisions, each with its own standards for approval, setting new minimum lots size requirements, road frontage setbacks and a host of other new requirements. The three categories would be Minor Subdivisions, Major Subdivisions and Estate Subdivisions.
A minor subdivision would not be allowed to create more than five parcels, including the original parcel, and would not require any major infrastructure changes to roadways or utilities. Land subdivided for a minor subdivision could not be subdivided again for three years under the new proposed regulations. A Major Subdivision would involve the division of an original parcel that “creates any number of new parcels involving the construction of a new street, stormwater drainage facilities, or the construction or improvement of public utilities and complies with all requirements of the zoning district in which it is located.” An Estate Subdivision involves the division of an original parcel “that creates any number of new parcels, with or without a new street, which requires extensive acreage and larger road frontage to facilitate a range of rural and agricultural activities.”
The minimum lot size for Estate Subdivisions would be 12 acres in the Agricultural (AG) zone, and five acres in the Agricultural Residential (AR) zone, and three acres in the Low-Density Residential (R-1) zone.
To read the full 51-page regulation proposal document, visit the county website, morgancountyga.gov/140/Planning-Development
Three Morgan County property owners spoke against the newly-proposed regulations at Tuesday morning’s meeting, as have several other concerned property owners since the moratorium was imposed in October 2020. Opponents fear stricter regulations will impede on property rights and devalue property in Morgan County. Proponents believe stricter regulations are necessary to prevent unwanted density that would erode Morgan County’s rural character.
The Morgan County Planning Commission will review the newly-proposed regulations on Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the county administration building located 150 East Washington Street. The Morgan County Board of Commissioners hope to vote on the regulations on Tuesday. March 16 at 5 p.m., also held on the second floor of the county administration building.
