STMA Driskell art
David Driskell, The Hibiscus, 2015, hand-colored print.

Now through April 22, visitors to the Steffen Thomas Museum of Art in Buckhead can view “Celebrating Creative Genius: The Art, Life, and Legacy of Eatonton Native David Driskell.”

The exhibit features original artworks and prints by Driskell on loan from galleries, private collections and institutions plus photographs and artifacts from the artist’s early life. Admirers of Steffen Thomas will appreciate shared themes in their work, and see why Driskell is so renowned in the art world. David Driskell (1931-2020) was a prolific artist, scholar, curator and Putnam County native. He is revered for his role in uplifting artists of color and developing African-American Art as a distinct field of study.  

The Exhibition will include a special component for students of all grade levels from surrounding counties. Selected works by the students will be on display in the West Gallery of the Museum along with an impressive array of original Driskell collages, prints and paintings. 

For more information, visit steffenthomas.org.

