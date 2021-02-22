In 2005, under Gov. Sonny Perdue, Republicans passed a law allowing people to vote by absentee ballot without giving any reason for their wish to do so. At the time, Democrats were more likely to vote in person, while Republicans tended to vote absentee. For more than a decade, the system remained in place without challenge by the Republicans. In fact, the Republican apparatus was set up to take advantage of the absentee ballot.
In 2020, things changed. Democrats used the absentee ballot more than the Republicans did. As a result, the Republicans lost the Presidential race and the two Senate races. The Republican Party is determined not to let that happen again. They intend to steal it through legislation by attacking absentee voting.
Months before the election, Trump realized that he was far behind in the polls. As his team saw a rising tide of absentee ballots being cast, absentee ballots suddenly became Trump’s scapegoat for voter fraud. The reason absentee voting suddenly became “fraudulent,” was because Democrats were voting absentee in unprecedented numbers. In response to his pending loss, Trump spent months poisoning the well of the electoral process.
In their attack on absentee voting, Republicans downplayed the fact that Democrats were not alone in their widespread use of absentee ballots in 2020. The Republican National Committee flooded the post office with mail-in ballot applications. The Republican National Committee mailed millions of voter applications for absentee ballots throughout Georgia and the US voters were instructed to fill out the application and send it back to the Republican National Committee who would then submit it to the proper election official for the voter. Few Republicans other than Trump were complaining that absentee ballots were fraudulent until Trump lost the election.
The truth is that Democrats in Georgia simply out-voted Republicans in the Presidential and Senatorial elections, and they did so under the voting law that Republicans passed in 2005.
As Trump and his legal team screamed bloody murder about the election, it was encouraging to see Republican election officials, from the Secretary of State to the county supervisors, defending the integrity of their staff and the methods they used to certify their election results.
At Trump’s request, and at great expense to Georgia taxpayers, the presidential vote was audited and later re-counted, proving three times that Trump lost the election.
Today, absentee ballots in Georgia have become a threat to Republican rule. Democrats are using them. People of color are using this easier method of voting. The same one that the Republicans have been using for years.
The playing field is level, and the Republicans were out-numbered at the polls. Republicans are wringing their hands and complaining. Something must be done to spike the Democratic vote. They must tilt the playing field in favor of the Republicans. Alice O’Lenick, a Republican who serves on the Gwinnett County Board of Elections, told the Gwinnett Daily Post that “They don’t have to change all of [the election laws], but they’ve got to change the major parts of them so that we at least have a shot at winning.” Perhaps Ms. O’Lenick should encourage her party to represent more of the people of Georgia in order to earn their vote, rather than to disenfranchise them. After all, her county certified that Biden carried Gwinnett County by a wide margin.
So, what is going on at the old state house? Simple. They are listening to Ms. O’Lenick and her ilk: Make it harder for people to vote. Require more levels of voter identification. Shut down easy access to drop boxes and polling places. (It worked in Texas.) Make it harder to get an absentee ballot. And even more sinister, banish the Secretary of State as an elected officer. Let the legislature appoint him or her. Because the rural counties elect the most members of the Georgia legislature, it is likely to remain Republican for the foreseeable future. Republican leadership in the legislature can manipulate an appointed Secretary of State. Even worse, House Speaker David Royston wants to take the election process completely away from the Secretary of State and place it in control of an election czar answerable to the legislature.
As of this week, Republicans in the State House have placed eight laws in the hopper, all aimed at suppressing the votes of Georgia citizens. They fear majority rule. The demographics of Georgia are changing, and Republicans don’t like it. Similar action is taking place in the Republican-controlled legislatures of other states in which Trump lost the 2020 election. It’s not hard to connect the dots.
Don’t expect appeals to the Republican members of the Georgia legislature to change their vote. Sixty lost court cases, all with no proof of widespread voter fraud, didn’t make any difference to them. Don’t expect your two cents to, either. Our local representatives are good men. I hope that they will not go along with the crowd.
