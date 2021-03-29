Morgan County voters will be subject to a slew of election law changes, after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial omnibus bill last week overhauling Georgia’s election system. Proponents claim the sweeping 96-page “Election Integrity Act of 2021” (SB 202) is designed to enhance election security, but opponents claim the new laws will result in significant voter suppression, particularly in urban cities and in minority communities.
The bill’s most controversial aspects include, shrinking absentee request and return deadlines, capping certain voting hours, limiting ballot drop boxes hours and placement, beefing up ID requirements for mail-in ballot and applications, criminalizing distributing food and water to people waiting in voting lines, and broadening election oversight powers to state-appointed officials.
Decisions, such as disqualifying ballots and voter eligibility, were once determined by county election boards, but under the new law, Georgia’s State Board of Elections can override county boards, if deemed poorly conducted, and replace the entire board with an administrator chosen at the state level. The bill also enhances the General Assembly’s power over the State Board of Elections, removing the Secretary of State from the chair position on the board, and giving the Republican-controlled General Assembly the power to appoint a chairperson, in addition to the two other members on the board they already appoint.
Morgan County’s delegation supported the bill, with State House Representative Dave Belton voting in favor of the House version of the bill, and State Senator Burt Jones voting in favor of SB 202. SB 202 was passed by the General Assembly along party lines, with Georgia Democrats staunchly opposed to the new bill, accusing Republican advocates of trying to reverse Georgia’s growing “blue” trend in recent years.
Gov. Brian Kemp said the new bill “expands voting rights,” and pointed the finger at Democrats after legal challenges were threatened just one day after the bill was signed.
“I think the people really need to look at who is trying to restrict things. It's the Democrats in Washington, not Republicans that continue to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat," said in Fox News interview. Kemp pointed to additional weekend voting days in the new bill as an example of expanded voting opportunities.
But critics claim the added ID requirements, along with other restrictions, will complicate the voting process and the added resources needed to follow through on all the new standards could overburden election workers and create longer voting lines in heavily-populated cities.
President Joe Biden told reporters his administration is looking into what can be done about Georgia’s new election laws. “This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” said Biden. “It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act.”
Helen Butler, executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and member of the Morgan County Board of Elections and Registration, believes certain provisions in the bill will disproportionately affect the poor and shift costs to local governments.
“I have some real concerns about this,” said Butler. “The new ID requirements just for an application for an absentee ballot will make it harder for thousands of Georgians to vote. Even though 97 percent of Georgia voters have the required ID necessary, that 3 percent of voters do not and that is about 200,000 voters.”
Republican lawmakers argue that the bill adds much-needed security checks to Georgia’s elections.
State Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, who chairs the House Special Committee on Election Integrity, said the bill “greatly expands accessibility of voters in Georgia and greatly improves the process of administration of elections, while at the same time providing more accountability to ensure the integrity that the vote is properly preserved.”
“Many Georgians believe that the past election cycle was rife with problems,” said Belton, whose district includes Morgan County. “Many people also believe that the election cycle prior (Kemp vs. Abrams) was unfair. The vast majority of people on both sides have had major problems with our past two election cycles. Clear thinking people should want to clarify our voting laws, especially when so many people are skeptical of the results. Transparency is the best way to unify our state.”
Butler counters that this bill was born out of false rumors of voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, when President Joe Biden narrowly won the state of Georgia, defeating former President Donald Trump.
“This was all based on lies,” said Butler. “A lot of these changes are in response to problems that never occurred. It’s been proven they were lies. Now there will be a lot of restrictions to make it harder for people to vote that do not need to be there.”
Butler is also concerned about the majority political party wielding too much power over local election boards.
“I don’t care which party is in power, Republican or Democrat, the majority party should not have this kind of control over elections,” said Butler.
The Morgan County GOP has come out in support of the bill.
"The Georgia Legislature has made it easier for people to vote and harder for people to cheat," said Allison Thompson, president of the Morgan County GOP. "Everyone who wants to vote legally will still be given every opportunity to do so. This bill made common sense changes to ensure that Georgia’s elections are fair and secure. Requiring Georgians to show ID to be able to vote, even by absentee ballot, should not be a controversial issue. In response to critics of the bill, we would encourage people to read the bill for themselves. This bill actually expands early voting opportunities including additional Saturday voting and optional Sunday voting."
The Morgan County Democrats came out in opposition to the bill.
“Morgan County Democrats are disappointed that Senator Burt Jones and Representative Dave Belton chose to support a bill driven by ‘Stop the Steal’ fears and not sound policy,” said Jeanne Dufort, second vice chair of the Morgan County Democrats. “SB202 is a bad bill - nearly 100 pages of legislation full of solutions to non-existent problems. SB202 creates financial and administrative burdens for Morgan County - doubling the cost of paper ballots for security paper features our scanner cannot detect, forcing us to relocate our drop box inside, and hire a guard to watch it even when the building is locked, requiring our staff to work overnight to count ballots on election day, even if the equipment malfunctions, making staff wait to process mail ballots until the week they are also testing the machines, adding an extra Saturday to early voting we really don't need while removing weekend voting for run-offs. SB202 makes it more difficult for many hard working Georgians to vote, and fails to improve transparency or security.”
According to Jennifer Doran, Morgan County’s elections director, the county will launch an educational campaign for the public to alert voters of the new election law.
“There are a lot of major election law changes in SB202. Some of the changes that Morgan County voters will start seeing in the next election are changes in early voting days and hours, when you can send in absentee ballot applications, and when you will start seeing absentee ballots sent out,” explained Doran. “ In the coming months, our office will be working to educate Morgan County voters on the changes that will affect them so that they are prepared well in advance.”
According to Doran, the county’s election budget may be altered by some of the new changes in the law, but no specifics have been calculated as of yet. One cost increase could be the new security paper absentee ballots must be printed on under the new law.
“How some of the changes will be implemented may require us to make some adjustments to our budget, but we will continue to run efficient and fair elections in Morgan County,” said Doran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.