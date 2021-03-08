Last Tuesday, the Morgan County High School soccer teams traveled to Athens Academy for a non-region, non-classification match.
Unfortunately for the Lady Dogs, the match did not go the way of the Dogs with the final score of 6-0 as Athens Academy dominated the game.
Following the girls’ match, the boys team faced off against the Trojans and dominated every aspect of the game to bring the 6-3 win back to Madison.
The Dogs asserted their dominance and showed their experience with the 6-3 win on the road. The Dogs were led by Luis Tenorio who scored three goals. Trace Blanton had a pair of goals and Cooper Allen put one in the net. Head Coach Aaron Paul said the star of the night was goalkeeper, Josue Lopez who “had an incredible night” including stopping a penalty kick.
Both teams were scheduled to play Harlem High School last Friday but a situation at Harlem High School on the day of the game caused officials to postpone the game. Details about the rescheduled date will be released soon. The Dogs and Lady Dogs take the field again Friday at Thomson to continue their region schedule.
