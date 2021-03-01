The wild ride that has been the 2021 Morgan County High School soccer season continued last week as the boys and girls teams faced Clarke Central in non-region, non-classification matches but didn’t open their series with Hepzhibah after making the trip to find an empty field. The teams split against Clarke Central with the Lady Dogs falling 5-0 and the Bulldogs winning 3-0.
The Lady Bulldogs soccer team is struggling to get momentum on the season after several cancellations and the fact that Cross Creek doesn’t have a girls soccer team. The Lady Dogs hit the pitch against a seasoned and tough Clarke Central team that kept them on their heels with tight ball movement and continual pressure on the goal. The final score had the Lady Dogs fall 5-0.
The Bulldogs dominated the Clarke Central game from start to finish, limiting the previously undefeated and No. 7 ranked AAAAA team to only two shots on goal. The Dogs senior striker, Luis Tenorio, scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season and Trace Blanton scored his second goal of the season in the 3-0 win. Coach Aaron Paul said the team “played extremely well and hard the entire game.” He claimed this win as “probably the best regular season wins” in the team’s history.
Both teams hit the pitch again Friday night vs. Harlem in Bill Corry Stadium. The girls match starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.