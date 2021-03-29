Last Monday, The Morgan County High School boys soccer team hosted Harlem for a region match up. The Bulldogs of Madison were far too strong from the start and took the 6-1 win.
In the 29th minute, Grayson Jarman used a header just inside the box to score the first goal for the Dogs. Seven minutes later, Trace Blanton danced his way to a goal. The score at the end of the half was 2-0.
The Bulldogs turned on the heat in the second half scoring four more goals. Cooper Allen chipped a shot in from way downtown in the 53rd minute and two minutes later the fourth goal of the night was scored by Nathan Camacho as we fought through a slide tackle. Luis Tenorio-Perez found the back of the net in the 59th minute. Blanton scored his second on the night with eight minutes remaining in the match.
The win extended the Dogs winning streak to eight and a 4-0 win on Wednesday night moved that number to nine as the Dogs also knocked off Harlem on the road in the rematch.
Luis Tenorio-Perez scored a hat trick for the Dogs and Grayson Jarman used his head for the second time this week to put a beautiful Rogers Clark throw in into the back of the net. Unfortunately, the storms that moved through the area Thursday night hit Augusta during the mid-day hours and caused the postponement of the match against the Academy of Richmond County until April 14.
The next time you can see the Dogs on the pitch is Thursday, April 1 for 2021 Senior night.
