Last week was another wild one for the Morgan County High School soccer teams as mother nature wreaked havoc on their plans, cancelling two matches. The boys team was able to get one game in last Friday taking on Cross Creek and coming back with the 10-0 win.
The Dogs had seven different players score in the match. Fritz Williams led all scorers with three goals. Josue Lopez stepped out of his normal role as goalkeeper and put two in the net. Rogers Clark, Trace Blanton, Grayson Jarman, Luis Perez, and Jacob Martin all scored a goal for the Bulldogs.
Gaines Mercer shined in goal for the Dogs with a trio of saves.
The boys and girls soccer teams are on the road Friday to take on Academy of Richmond County as they continue their region slate.
