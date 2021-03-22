Let me start off by saying that I do not speak for the entire Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. I can only speak to my own experiences and opinions as an Asian-American living in this town for the past 16 years.
If you don’t know what has been happening to the AAPI community in the last year, it’s not my job to inform you on all of the details. For a general overview, AAPI hate crimes have been up 150 percent in the last year due to the assumption that COVID-19 originated in China. However, the media, government, racism, and misogyny have all played contributing factors in the rise of AAPI hate crimes that COVID-19 only exacerbated.
I went to the #stopasianhate rally in Atlanta on Saturday. I expected a semi-large crowd because it’s the city where the deadly massacre happened last week. I got to the Capitol building about 10 minutes before the rally was supposed to start (masked up of course). From what I could see, the crowd was mainly composed of Asians. As the gates to Liberty Plaza opened, I saw thousands of black and brown people flood in. The signs read “Black and Asian solidarity” and “Stop Asian Hate." I can’t put it into words but I felt like I was being embraced in a warm hug. Before we marched, state representatives like Sam Park and Bee Nguyen spoke along with the U.S. Senators Ossoff and Warnock. One line from Warnock’s speech stuck with me: “You can buy a gun the same day you engage in a mass shooting but you can’t register to vote on election day.” From there, we marched to the CNN Center blocking every road on our path. Knowing how temperamental Atlanta drivers can be, I thought people were honking their horns in anger. But to my dismay, they were all honking in support and had “Stop Asian Hate” signs being held by their children through the sunroof of their car. But all rallies and marches can only do so much. Once everyone goes back to their homes, what can allies do to prevent another hate crime against the AAPI community?
In my opinion, Asian racism is the most normalized of any race. I’m not trying to pit minority groups against each other but jokes about eating cats/dogs, having small eyes, working at nail salons, and being good at math aren’t taken seriously. From K-12, I’ve been the target for so many racial jokes and no one ever corrected them unless I went to an administrator. If you want to be any ally to the AAPI community, call out people (or yourself) who continue to make these insensitive and racist jokes.
The ways the media and government portrays China/Chinese people has played a pivotal role in the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. We need to separate the Chinese government from the Chinese people in our rhetoric. The news constantly tells us China is bad. Then when a man murders Asian people because “China bad," the media acts like they don’t know how it happened. Americans on Twitter before the massacre were saying we need to bomb the Asians in North Korea and the next day their “thoughts and prayers are going out to the Asian community." The hyper sexualization of Asian women in Hollywood being treated as objects and trophies gets Asian women murdered. Fetishizing Asian women to the point where you need to murder them to stop your “temptations” is racially motivated. And seeing Asian women as “submissive” or “easy" dates all the way back to the 1800s. During the Gold Rush, a few Chinese women came to the U.S. including some sex workers. White Americans began to form opinions on Chinese/Asian woman leading to the Page Act of 1875 which banned importing women “for the purpose of prostitution.” If you want to be an ally to the AAPI community, stop sexualizing and fetishizing us.
Where are the guys with yellow fever? Where are the K-Pop/K-drama fans? Where are the Anime fans? You can’t enjoy our culture and be silent when our people are getting murdered in the streets. But also we [Asian people] don’t need to be serving or entertaining you for your support and solidarity. #stopasianhate doesn’t just include the rise in AAPI hate crimes that COVID-19 amplified. We need our allies support now more than ever.
