The Georgia Sheriffs’ Association’s new $8.5 million facility to be built in Morgan County is moving forward after the Morgan County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved a map amendment necessary for the new development.
The BOC voted unanimously on Tuesday, March 2, to approve a map amendment changing the zoning of 20 acres of land on Lions Club Road across from Morgan Medical Center on the Madison bypass. The zoning change is going from Agricultural (AG) to Commercial 2 (C2) to allow for the 22,000 square-foot headquarters to be built on approximately 20 acres. Construction is set to be completed by the end of 2022.
Construction on the $8.5 million facility should be completed at the end of 2022.
“The Planning Commission thought it would be a good fit, and voted unanimously for the map amendment,” said County Planner Tara Cooner to the BOC Tuesday morning before the vote.
Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley attended the meeting and praised the project to the BOC after the vote.
“This is a great organization that does a lot for kids across the state of Georgia and on behalf of current sheriffs and retired sheriffs,” said Markley. “They represent a lot of good people and serve a lot of good people. We are excited to call Morgan County the new home of the Sheriffs’ Association.”
Markley serves as the chairman of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Retirement Board.
As previously reported in the Morgan County Citizen, currently the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association is located in Henry County. That site was constructed in 1993. Executive Director Terry Norris, the group had been searching for a place to expand its facilities. Once completed, the Madison site will contain the working space for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Home, the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Home Foundation and the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Retirement Fund. Once completed, the facility will be used, in part, for training and to operate the non-profit associations. The Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Home manages five separate youth home campuses across the state established “to give our state’s most at-risk children the love, safety, and stability needed to become mature, successful adults,” the group’s website states. Norris said the association had outgrown its current location.
“We have the need for a bigger space.” Once completed the site will provide training space for more than 60 officers at a time from across the state. All 159 sheriffs in Georgia are members of the association whose expressed goal is to ‘promote and further professionalize the office of sheriff,’ Norris said.
The Georgia Sheriffs’ Association was founded in 1954 and included more than 30,000 “honorary members” across the state.
