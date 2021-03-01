I have been hearing a lot about "firsters." These are those who enter a profession usually occupied by another sex. Usually it involves females entering the male world.
I was a firster in the medical profession. There were 3 females in my class of 80 in 1961. When I applied to Medical University of SC 2/3s of the class had already been accepted. I was granted an interview with Dr. McCord (male). He asked me why I wouldn't be satisfied being a typist like all those ladies out there. He pointed through the glass window in his office. I wanted to answer truthfully. "The same reason you would not be. We are capable of more." But I thought he might think I was being catty so I said "I do not know. I just know I would not be satisfied."
I was accepted but not before it was made clear that he had doubts about me. He said, if you are accepted you will probably not finish. You 'll marry and be a wife and have babies and quit med school. And you will have taken a man's place in med school. He was trying to make me feel guilty about taking a man's place. Also he wanted me to know it would be a bad decision to accept me since I was female. I often wondered if I was accepted because the federal government may give the school money if they accepted 3 females. I know my organic chemistry professor at USC was Dr. McCord's good friend and he told he had told him I was the smartest student he had had. That might have got me in.
Still, I finished med school and residency (8 years of training), married and had 3 children and practiced medicine for 50 years, longer than anyone in my class. I wish Dr. McCord was alive to know he was so wrong. But it was the "times" I told myself.
So yes, I was a firster and I was insulted as we saw in the movie "Hidden Figures." Once after finishing school and in residency I was called to see a husband who had gone bad and his wife constantly called me Miss Rigby although my name on my white coat clearly said I was a doctor. I stabilized her husband and one of my classmates entered the room and the wife lit up and said, oh doctor I am so glad to see you.
He graduated last in our class. You know you can graduate last in your med school class and still be called doctor. I walked out the room. She had the doctor she deserved. I made sure the patient was staying stable before I left. I think my classmate was smart enough not to mess up the treatment I had started. But it was the "times" I told myself.
At first my classmates were insulting but after the first exams they showed respect for me and were protective of me like a big brother. We became very close friends and have remain so all these years. I stayed in the top third of my class and that helped.
Now let me tell you about a real firster and he is a male. Charles Schwab hired female financiers in the early 60s. He was not worried about people trusting females with their money. He saw their capabilities and hired them. I think that is why his company is so successful. I admire him immensely.
Now med schools have more females than males and I have younger generations thanking me for blazing the trail and making it easier for them.
So all is well that ends well. I guess. The last shall be first and the first shall be last.
Thank Goodness some are able to see beyond the "times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.