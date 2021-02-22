The Morgan County High School boys basketball team opened its region tournament last Tuesday at Hephzibah High School facing the Harlem Bulldogs. A place in the GHSA basketball tournament was on the line and the Bulldogs of Madison started out strong, but ran out of gas, falling 61-32.
The Dogs offense came out with a decent start, scoring 10 in the first period, but faltered the rest of the game, never getting back into double digits. Marquavious Wright led the Dogs scoring with 10 points followed by Desmond White with 9.
The loss in the play-in round ended the Dogs’ season and is the second consecutive year that the Dogs did not make the GHSA state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.