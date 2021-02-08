The Morgan County Charter School System has been awarded $2 million from a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act 2). The funds were announced
Monday by Dr. Virgil Cole, superintendent, Morgan County Charter School System.
The federal funds come on the heels of a previous $500,000 CARES Act grant the school system received during the first Coronavirus Aid period.
Dr. Cole said the system was currently reviewing how to best use the money. “We’re finalizing what we are going to spend the money on,” he said.
More than half, he said, would be reinvested in technology across the system including panels and boards for students. It will also be used to improve the system’s transportation services as well as maintenance and operations at all the schools.
Dr. Cole said money would also be spent to insure a quality summer school experience for students who have fallen behind during the COVID pandemic.
“We’re investing a significant amount of this money in standing up summer school,” he said. “This money will go a long way towards keeping us cutting edge."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.