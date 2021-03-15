The Morgan County School System will offer free meals to all students under age 18 this summer and through part of fall. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals for Morgan County’s children as many families still struggle financially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are pleased to announce the nationwide extension of several waivers that allow all children to continue to receive nutritious meals throughout the summer,” said Jay Homan, assistant superintendent of schools to the Morgan County Board of Education Monday evening. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) declared that these flexibilities are now available through Sept. 30, 2021. This will allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income.”
Students who take advantage of the free program will be able to pickup meals daily or pick up meals in bulk for the entire week.
“In addition, the waivers allow meals served throughout the summer to be made available in all areas at no cost, allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times, allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days of feeding children,” explained Homan.
The Morgan County Board of Education praised the program.
“This will be important for our community,” said Andy Ainslie III, chairman of the Board of Education.
“We are glad to ensure that all school-aged children will be able to receive meals throughout the summer,” said Homan.
