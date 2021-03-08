Addie Cook, a five-year-old Rutledge reader, excitedly plucked a Dr. Seuss book from the colorful shelf, ready to take it home to read. Cook was the first patron to check out a book at the newly-reopened community library in Rutledge last week.
On Wednesday, Rutledge leaders and community members gathered at the Community Depot to celebrate the reopening to the city’s revamped library. The library briefly opened before the coronavirus pandemic, but shut down in the midst of the public health crisis.
Rutledge has committed a portion of the Community Depot for a library with all donated books from the community, creating a stock of books tailored for all interests and age groups.
“The Library and the Depot are the heart of the community in Rutledge,” said Jen Buzbee, director of the Community Depot. “It is where all ages can come together to learn and grow.”
Buzbee credits Rutledge Mayor Bruce Altznauer for inspiring the library.
“He really wanted to see Rutledge have its own library,” said Buzbee. “People have been donating books and volunteering to set it all up.”
Rutledge residents Julie Hughes and Nicole Harris serve as the librarians.
The Rutledge Community library is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We plan to add additional hours soon,” said Buzbee. “All of the books have been donated by the community. We have all different types of books. There’s something for everyone.”
The library is just one service offered by Rutledge’s Community Depot, which has become the epicenter of social life in Rutledge. The depot also offers an outdoor farmers market, a mini food pantry, art classes, Zumba classes, and a history of the Christian Church class. Zumba classes are offered Mondays and Thursdays at 5:45 p.m. The History of the Christian Church is held every other Thursday. The depot is also available to rent for small events and gatherings. Also on the horizon, the community depot will host a Memorial Day country fair on Saturday, May 29.
“The Community Depot is important to us,” said Buzbee. “The people of Rutledge take pride in it and step up to volunteer and work together for each other.”
