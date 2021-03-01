Pastor Terry Richardson of Centennial Baptist Church chose as his scripture reference Romans 12:4-13. His sermon title was ‘The Gift of Teaching’.
4 “Now as we have many parts in one body, and all the parts do not have the same function, 5 in the same way we who are many are one body in Christ and individually members of one another. 6 According to the grace given to us, we have different gifts: If prophecy, use it according to the standard of one’s[a] faith; 7 if service, in service; if teaching, in teaching; 8 if exhorting, in exhortation; giving, with generosity; leading, with diligence; showing mercy, with cheerfulness.
Christian Ethics: 9 Love must be without hypocrisy. Detest evil; cling to what is good. 10 Show family affection to one another with brotherly love. Outdo one another in showing honor. 11 Do not lack diligence; be fervent in spirit; serve the Lord. 12 Rejoice in hope; be patient in affliction; be persistent in prayer. 13 Share with the saints in their needs; pursue hospitality.” (HCSB)
Pastor Terry said, “(1) There is absolute truth in the Bible. (2) Our culture needs God’s truth. (3) Teachers should teach in consecutive order. (4) God is a God of order (Luke 1:1-3). (5) Teachers do not shine the light on themselves.”
Back to Wellness
Dr. Michael Hughes has a new staff member at his Rutledge clinic. Dr. Viviana Viera will be offering her acupuncture services every Monday 8:30 am-5 pm and Thursday.9 am-5 pm. Other staff members are: Dr. Brian Bunge, a family chiropractor; Dr. Kriscinda Morgan, practicing pharmaceutical-free traditional naturopathy; and Dr. Jennifer Carter, chiropractor in pediatric and maternity care. You may call for more information at 706-557-0211. Back to Wellness is located in downtown Rutledge.
Jody’s Farms – Simple Food Through Simple Principles
I enjoy eating fresh from the garden food and I love Jody’s produce. A box is very economical and the health benefits are enormous. Another advantage is I am shopping local with people I know and who use good agriculture techniques that do not harm the earth or me. You may find Jody’s Farms at 1760 Newborn RD., Rutledge, GA 30663 Phone: 912-484-4331 www.jodysfarms.org/ Email: jody@jodysfarms.org Hours: 10 am-5 pm
