Sunday morning we worshipped by singing ‘How Great Thou Art’. Pastor Terry Richardson’s sermon title was Motivational Gifts of Giving. He read from Romans 12:4-13. 4 Now as we have many parts in one body, and all the parts do not have the same function, 5 in the same way we who are many are one body in Christ and individually members of one another. 6 According to the grace given to us, we have different gifts: If prophecy, use it according to the standard of one’s faith; 7 if service, in service; if teaching, in teaching; 8 if exhorting, in exhortation; giving, with generosity; 9 Love must be without hypocrisy. Detest evil; cling to what is good. 10 Show family affection to one another with brotherly love. Outdo one another in showing honor. 11 Do not lack diligence; be fervent in spirit; serve the Lord. 12 Rejoice in hope; be patient in affliction; be persistent in prayer. 13 Share with the saints in their needs; pursue hospitality.
Pastor Terry observed regarding verse 8, (1) “What I give in the offering plate is my estimation of Jesus. (2) I don’t give with strings attached. (3) I ought to have a better attitude about giving as I mature. (4) You have to have a relationship with Jesus for you to go to heaven. Do you know Jesus?”
Girls and Guys Weekend
What a wonderful weekend of growth, fun, and fellowship! Thank you to everyone involved in making this weekend a success for our youth that was able to attend Girls and Guys weekend!
We hope each child’s faith was expanded, their walk challenged, and their friendships grown!
A very special shout out to our youth leaders at Centennial that selflessly gave time, energy, and love to our youth the past few days! Thank you to our hosts that willingly let teenagers crash in your homes and deprive you of sleep! We couldn’t do what we do without each and every one of you! You are appreciated and loved!
We hope to see all of you this Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Bring your friends and a Bible!
You may contact Pastor Terry or the staff at 5321 Brownwood Road, Rutledge, GA 30663. 706-557-2120, and centennialbaptistchurch.org.
Hard Labor Creek State Park’s Renovated Campground
Renovations at this park near Rutledge include two new comfort stations, upgraded water and electrical service, and full-hookup sewer service at 12 sites. The road around the 51-site campground has been re-paved, and many campsites feature new landscaping. Hard Labor Creek is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
There is a $5 parking fee and the park may be reached at 706-557-3001. Golf Course 706-557-3006. Reservations 800-864-7275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.