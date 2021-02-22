Pastor Terry Richardson of Centennial Baptist Church chose as his scripture reference Romans 12:4-13 (ESV), “4 For as in one body we have many members, and the members do not all have the same function, 5 so we, though many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another. 6 Having gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, let us use them: if prophecy, in proportion to our faith; 7 if service, in our serving; the one who teaches, in his teaching; 8 the one who exhorts, in his exhortation; the one who contributes, in generosity; the one who leads with zeal; the one who does acts of mercy, with cheerfulness.”
Marks of the True Christian.
9 “Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good. 10 Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor. 11 Do not be slothful in zeal, be fervent in spirit,[c] serve the Lord. 12 Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer. 13 Contribute to the needs of the saints and seek to show hospitality.”
Pastor Terry remarked that “God punishes the wicked… God disciplines His children.” 18 For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:
19 And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.” ~ Revelation 22:18-19 (KJV)
Thoughts for the Week
“O Lord, you have given us your Word as a light to shine on our path; grant that we may so meditate on that Word and follow its teaching that we may find in it the light that shines more and more until the perfect day; through Jesus Christ our Lord.” ~Jerome (c. 347-420)
