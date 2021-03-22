At Centennial Baptist Church, our Sunday morning sermon was "The Gifts of Administration." Pastor Terry Richardson chose his scripture texts from Nehemiah 2:5, 14-15; Romans 12: 4-13; Nehemiah 5:7-9; and Nehemiah 7:1-2. The key verse was Romans 12:8, with ‘leading, with diligence’ (HCSB) as the main point in his sermon. He pointed out that “Rewarding people for their loyalty without favoritism is a challenge”.
An Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, March 27 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Centennial. You may call the church for further information at 706-557-2120. The church is located at 5321 Brownwood Road, Rutledge, GA 30663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.