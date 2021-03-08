Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge has plenty of ways to enjoy sunny days this spring.
● Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 31, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Park staff will place candy-filled eggs at the Lake Brantley recreation area for your little ones to hunt. Children will be placed in age groups, and the Easter bunny will be on site for photos. Please bring your own basket. $5 parking. 706-557-3001.
● Senior Discounts for those over the age of 62 may be found at GaStateParks.org. Check out their annual passes which are a bargain.
● If you are interested in Geocaching, Georgia’s State Parks launched a new "GeoTour" in March. To learn more about this go to GaStateParks.org.
