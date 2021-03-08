Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge has plenty of ways to enjoy sunny days this spring.

● Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 31, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Park staff will place candy-filled eggs at the Lake Brantley recreation area for your little ones to hunt. Children will be placed in age groups, and the Easter bunny will be on site for photos. Please bring your own basket. $5 parking. 706-557-3001.

● Senior Discounts for those over the age of 62 may be found at GaStateParks.org. Check out their annual passes which are a bargain.

● If you are interested in Geocaching, Georgia’s State Parks launched a new "GeoTour" in March. To learn more about this go to GaStateParks.org.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.