Saturday, the MCHS Rugby club traveled to Roswell for a day of competition and the Girls team dropped two matches and the boys won two of three.
The girls team opened their day with a high scoring affair against South Greenville. Aamiyah Jordan scored three tries for the Lady Dogs. Diann Wallace added a try of her own but the Lady Dogs fell by one point 27-28. Later in the day, the Lady Dogs took on a combined Cobb-Roswell team and fell 19-10 with Jordan scoring both tries for Morgan County.
The boys team had a more fruitful day taking two of three. In the first match against Roswell, Jacere Cooper scored three tries and JP Pritchett scored one on the way to a 26-5 win. The middle game on the day was not a good one for the Dogs as they were knocked off by the Alpharetta Phoenix. In game three on the day, the Dogs won 19-10 over Brunswick. Pritchett, Cooper, and Jared Waldrip all scored a try.
The Rugby team is back in action next week at the Alpharetta Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.