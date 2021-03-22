The annual Ride For America motorcycle rally will once again come into Morgan County, but this year is bypassing Madison's Town Park and rumbling through Rutledge.
According to Rutledge Mayor Bruce Altznauer, the event will roll through downtown Rutledge this year on the way to Hard Labor Creek State Park and back to Loganville. Altznauer told the Rutledge City Council last Tuesday that the city had been contacted by event organizers to insure the Memorial Day Event would be welcome rolling through Rutledge. “They are looking to change,” Altznauer said.
Ride for America co-founder Stan Mauldin said the group was excited to hold an official ride this year after last year’s event was cancelled with COVID-19 concerns. In 2019, he said, 760 motorcycles participated in the ride from Loganville to Madison’s Town Park where a ceremony has been held and then back to Loganville. This year would be the 23rd Ride For America. The event started in 1998, Mauldin said. Along with the motorcycles, the 2019 event had a total of approximately 1,000 people participating.
In years past, citizens had lined Rutledge Highway and Madison’s Main Street as the bikes rumble through town.
Mauldin said the city of Madison had expressed concerns about such a large gathering in downtown Madison this year. “The city council and mayor met with Jim (Nesmith, commander, American Legion Post) and decided it is a little early for them,” Mauldin said.
Altznauer said organizers had already contacted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to arrange for traffic control during the ride. The bikes will turn left off Rutledge Highway onto Newborn Road, then cross over the railroad tracks in downtown Rutledge before passing the city’s iconic stop barrels and heading into Hard Labor Creek State Park. “Does each one of them have to stop at the stop barrels?” City Council Member Brenda Thompson joked.
Mauldin, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, said organizers are expecting a banner year of participation this year because of frustrations with COVID-19 restrictions. “It might be a record breaking year,” he said. “They feel more safe now.”
He also said Loganville had eased restrictions to allow the large gathering on May 31. “Loganville has kind of opened up already,” he said.
Mauldin said the event hopes to return to Madison when restrictions are lifted. “We don’t ever want to stop tradition. I hope next year they will welcome us back and we will go back.”
