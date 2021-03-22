As Republican legislaturesacross the nation rush to limit the rights of non-white voters, it becomes more and more obvious that the base of the Republican party has become one of white supremacy. Brazen remarks from elected officials at state and federal levels underscore their disdain for non-whites.
Sadly, Georgia is a champion among the crowd. Two bills are being rushed to the finish line this week. The bills limit the ability of people to obtain absentee ballots, they limit the ability of working people to vote on Sundays; and they limit the number of polling places. Most ominously, one of the bills removes the Secretary of State as chairman of the state elections board and gives the legislature the right to appoint three of the five members of the board. The bill also allows the lawmakers to remove local election officials and to appoint “temporary” election officials at the local level.
In other words, if the heavily Republican legislature doesn’t like the way an election is going, it has the power to control the vote by replacing those who count the vote and certify the election results.
Barry Fleming from the Augusta area is spearheading the effort.
It is obvious that the Republicans are not pleased with the fact that Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was honest in certifying the true election results of the 2020 elections for President and Senators. They have no appreciation for Raffensperger’s courage to refuse to falsify the election result in the face of an illegal demand by a crooked president who lost the election in Georgia.
The final person standing in the way of these bills’ becoming law is Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp could veto this Jim Crow legislation. A veto from Kemp seems unlikely. Kemp is still stinging from a lashing he took from Trump when he refused Trump’s requests to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election. Signing these bills will be Kemp’s ticket back into the inner circle of the radical right.
The justification for these restrictive laws is that they will restore confidence in the election process. It is ironic that the lack of confidence in the election results was caused by a tsunami of false claims of election fraud perpertrated by the very same people who support the voting restrictions.
One can only hope that Georgians rise up, overcome the restrictions, and vote, even with the deck stacked against them.
