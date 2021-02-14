After weeks of increased quarantines and positive COVID-19 cases at Morgan County schools, the week of Feb. 8 yielded a significant drop, a small sign of hope for local school leaders.
“The current downward trend that we’ve seen in Georgia and nationally has also been reflected here in Morgan. It appears we may have peaked around a month ago looking at the data," said Dr. Virgil Cole, superintendent of Morgan County Schools.
Since the vaccines have not been available to teachers or students, Cole attributes the drop in cases and quarantines to other factors, including the diligence of students, teachers and staff taking precautions seriously to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
“It may be too early to attribute this to the vaccine. Some of this can probably be attributed to the natural cycle of the virus, but I also think our staff and students have done a very good job of trying to mitigate the spread in our schools,” said Cole.
From Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, only 38 students across all four Morgan County Schools were sent home to quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus. A total of six students tested positive for COVID-19 and no teachers or staff members tested positive. This comes on the heels of weeks of high quarantine rates, with usually more than 100 students being sent home to quarantine each week. In comparison, the week of Feb. 1, a total of 119 students were sent home to quarantine, while 14 students and two staff members tested positive. The week of January 25, 102 students were sent home to quarantine, with 15 students and two staff members testing positive for the coronavirus.
The second week of February saw the lowest number of student quarantines in months. In October, the school system had three straight weeks of zero quarantines. November also yielded low rates, with less than 20 students per week being quarantined, and with just seven students sent home to quarantine in the third week. In the beginning of December, just 26 students were sent home to quarantine in the first week of December and then 52 students were sent home to quarantine in the second week of December. A huge spike hit mid-December with 162 students sent home to quarantine in the third week of the month. Since school resumed after winter break in early January, positive cases and quarantines were on an upward trajectory. The first week back from winter break, 138 students were sent back home to quarantine. Another 115 students were sent home to quarantine the second week of January, 71 students the third week, and 102 the fourth week.
“It’s certainly positive news, although we have a long way to go,” cautioned Cole. “This obviously goes beyond the school walls, and we encourage everyone to continue to follow the latest guidance. We appreciate the incredible support from our community and parents. Together we will get through this.”
