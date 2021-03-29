Democrats know they are in trouble when CNN fact checks the Biden press conference and finds most claims by the president to be untrue. To get the real story you sometimes must rely on foreign press. A Story by Valerie Edwards and Keith Griffith for Dailymail.Com and Associated Press published March 26 had the following headline:
Biden Relied On 14-Point Font Prompt Cards during His First Press Conference, Including One with the Head Shots of Journalists He Planned To Call On In Order. Appeared Confused at Times. Daily Mail (UK) & Associated Press, by Valerie Edwards & Staff
“Images taken during President Joe Biden's first press conference on Thursday showed him using cheat sheets. The 78-year-old Democrat is seen holding one sheet that showed the headshots of journalists at the press conference that he planned to call on. 'The United States now ranks 13th globally in infrastructure quality, down from 5th place in 2002,' one bullet point reads. Despite having the cheat cards, Biden was forced to correct himself after mistakenly saying the US ranked 85th in the world in infrastructure, according to the New York Post.”
And it’s all there to see in the TV coverage of the press conference—the list of journalist with their head shot on one piece of paper is clearly visible as is the fact sheet from which Biden reads the answer to the question without even looking up.
So basically, Biden used a list of journalists in the order that he called on them and also had a fact sheet in hand that answered the question. No conservative journalists, like Peter Doocy of Fox news, were on his list and none were called on. In a later exchange with Biden’s Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, Doocy pointed out that Fox News was the only network out of the five-network press pool that was never included on the list to be called on.
We still do not know who is in charge, but it is obvious who is not in charge. Maybe, if we figure out who is printing out the questions for the media to ask and is typing out the answer to each question on fact sheets, we will know who is actually in charge. And I personally don’t think it will be our VP.
