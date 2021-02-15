Peter Didn’t Lose His Focus, He Lost His Faith
The Memorial Service for Brother Richard Fisher is Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at Union Springs Baptist Church. Those at The Springs have a special place in their hearts for this beloved member. He was a successful businessman, devoted husband, father, and friend. This man of God will be missed; however, his legacy lives on.
Are you still struggling at this time? Do you feel like you can’t get out from under? Does it seem as if those plans and dreams placed inside of you are delayed? Well, if you answered yes to any of these, the sermon on Feb. 14 was for you.
Turn to St. Matthew 14: 22-31. This passage describes the time when Jesus walked on the water and His disciples were on the boat. Pastor Terrell gave us a fresh look at this scripture to help us today.
He began by saying that the disciples were given clear direction when they were told to get on the boat and go to the other side. Right before this scene, Jesus had taken two fish and five loaves of bread to feed five thousand men plus the women and children present. On this faith building effort, He told the disciples to get on the ship. Ephesians 2:2 tells us that the enemy is the prince of the power of the air. In this case, the wind had gotten in the waves that led to difficult seas. Pastor Terrell stated that we should not mind going through the storm because Jesus is with us Back to Matthew 14, after Jesus urged the men to get in the ship, He went to the mountain to pray. “And when He had sent the multitudes away, he went up on the mountain by Himself to pray. Now when evening came, He was alone there.” The human side of Jesus came. He went away to rest. Like Jesus, we get tired also. We are human. (Keep your faith).
“But the boat was now in the middle of the sea, tossed by the waves, for the wind was contrary. Now in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went to them, walking on the sea. And, when the disciples saw him walking on the sea, they were troubled, saying, ‘It is a ghost!’ And they cried out for fear.”
They were in the middle of the sea and it is dark. The fourth watch is from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. These are the darkest hours. They have gone too far to turn around. No one said that it would be easy. Yet, God did not bring us this far in life to leave us. (Keep your faith).
Moreover, they saw someone walking towards them in the dark. The men were scared. It was dark and stormy. Keep in mind that this was the beginning of the third year of the men being with Jesus. They knew how He looked. This passage shows us that they never really saw Jesus.
Next, Jesus speaks to them trying to calm them. “And Peter answered Him and said, ‘Lord, if it is You, command me to come to You on the water.’” The same goes for us. We cannot see clearly due to the circumstances we are dealing with at the time. Like Peter, we want a sign from the Lord. (Keep your faith).
Peter began to take a faith walk but the devil got in the way. Because of this, for a moment, Peter lost faith. Peter began to sink. Listen carefully. Pastor Terrell said that Peter started to sink, not because he took his eyes off Jesus, but because he lost faith. He never had clear vision of Jesus because of the storm. “But when he saw that the wind was boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink he cried out, saying, ‘Lord, save me!’” He had no control of the storm. All that he had control of was his faith and he lost it fleetingly.
Make sure that you are not too busy to hear the voice of the Lord. All that Jesus told Peter was, “Come.” Sometime we miss hearing from God because we are talking too much. mean? We speak too much about the situation and cannot hear from the Lord. There are times in prayer where we have to wait and listen until God speaks to our hearts. (Keep your faith).
Maybe you have felt yourself sinking and losing ground. Peter is our example. All that you have to do is say, “Lord, save me!” And He will! Whether you are overwhelmed with bills, sickness or fear, just ask the Lord for help. He can lift you to a safe place and take care of your problems. (Keep the faith!)
