It’s been about one year now and living in a pandemic has been, well, boring. Those of us who are older and have a few underlying health issues know this all too well because we’ve had to be careful about where we go and what we do. I was looking back at the calendar I keep of daily appointments, activities, travel and recreational activities and it was pretty bleak.
When I glance back on my January and February calendar of 2020 it makes things look even worse. In January of last year I went to see Georgia play Kentucky in basketball at Stegeman Coliseum, had a class reunion, went to see my doctor in Augusta, worked at Foothills (school) seven separate evenings, was the Deacon Host at church, played golf two or three times and attended a faculty meeting. Pretty full schedule if I do say so myself.
February was even better. Went to an Eagle’s concert with my wife, went to another UGA basketball game, went to see some high school basketball state tournament games at Georgia College and made a trip to Portugal for about ten days. Good stuff.
In March the roof fell in.
By mid-March I’d made a note that there was a shelter in place order and from that point the fun stuff on my calendar took a drastic downward trajectory. The rest of March was a complete wash. The only notation I made was that I was slated to usher at church but even that got canceled. April wasn’t any better. Was scheduled to attend the Masters Golf Tournament but that was a pipe dream. All doctor appointments were canceled. Normally that wouldn’t be a big deal but after six weeks of confinement, just going to see the doctor wasn’t an altogether disagreeable idea.
By May I was making notations on my calendar like this: 1) Walked to the mailbox 2) Limbed trees in the back of the house 3) Drove to the post office and put some letters in the box. Those were the highlights.
June was a breakthrough month. On June 1, we formed a Corona Bubble Group and four of us old geezers played golf for the first time since early March. It was a breath of fresh air and though no one knew where there ball was going, it felt like spring had sprung. We have continued to play about once a week since then but the rest of each month was eerily similar to the previous ones with mailbox visits being the highlight.
One of the saving graces of our “Home Alone” time was a little technological gadget commonly known as Face Time. That allowed us to talk to our children, son-in-law and granddaughter (recently we have also been blessed with a grandson). Those chats cheered us up mightily.
Things began to pick up to a degree in August. Laura and I took a day trip to North Georgia, our little group started lining off the football field for MCHS, and I went to the high school football games but had to sit by myself. There were still too many days without much to write down on the calendar. One entry in September reminded me to feed Coach Cisson’s cat, a welcome if not exciting diversion.
So fall turned into winter and things began to drag once more. The December calendar, once full of Christmas outings, was virtually a blank slate. The calendar turned to 2021 and a lonely January entry announced that our pest control guy would be by at 8:30. I was very excited about that and pestered him (at a socially acceptable distance) the entire time he was in the house.
In February I got excited about a fishing trip that was planned for Valentine’s weekend but that got nixed by inclement weather. The real news was that I got my first vaccine shot in the middle of the month and am scheduled to get my second one in a few days. That’s a step in the right direction.
So we carry on with hopes for brighter days. With a little luck those future days on my calendar will be marked with ball games, travel, fishing, golf and visits from our family. I’m not necessarily tired of getting my daily walk to the mailbox in or a winter time stroll through the woods but I am tired of having to mark that on my calendar as the highlight of a day.
I hope we don’t have another pandemic in my lifetime. If we do I’ll have to get a calendar with smaller squares so the thing doesn’t look so sad.
(E-mail your pandemic year highlights to dar8589@bellsouth.net)
