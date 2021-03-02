Sweet Sixteen

MCHS Lady Dogs battle it out with Upson Lee in the Sweet Sixteen round of the GHSA State Competition. Read more on page B1.

Educational Legacy

GMC holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new annex facility at the Pearl-Burney Campus. Read more on page B4

Event of the week

CROATIAN ARTIST AT MAGALLERY

Don't miss Croatian Artist Roman Zalac's special exhibition and meet-and-greet this Saturday, Mar. 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Madison Artists Guild, located at 125 W. Jefferson Street in Madison. 

 

 

 

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.