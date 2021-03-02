Sweet Sixteen
MCHS Lady Dogs battle it out with Upson Lee in the Sweet Sixteen round of the GHSA State Competition. Read more on page B1.
Educational Legacy
GMC holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new annex facility at the Pearl-Burney Campus. Read more on page B4
Event of the week
CROATIAN ARTIST AT MAGALLERY
Don't miss Croatian Artist Roman Zalac's special exhibition and meet-and-greet this Saturday, Mar. 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Madison Artists Guild, located at 125 W. Jefferson Street in Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.