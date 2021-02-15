GIRLS RUGBY WIN

The Morgan County High School Girls Rugby team earned their first win after playing against the Cobb-Roswell team last weekend. SEE PAGE B1

BLACK HISTORY

Demarius Brinkley, a Morgan County High School graduate, shares his views in our ongoing series for Black History Month. SEE PAGE B3

EVENT OF THE WEEK

BLOOD DRIVE 

Union Springs Baptist Church is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the old Middle School, located at 920 Pearl Street in Madison. The drive will be held Thursday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.