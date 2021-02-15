GIRLS RUGBY WIN
The Morgan County High School Girls Rugby team earned their first win after playing against the Cobb-Roswell team last weekend. SEE PAGE B1
BLACK HISTORY
Demarius Brinkley, a Morgan County High School graduate, shares his views in our ongoing series for Black History Month. SEE PAGE B3
EVENT OF THE WEEK
BLOOD DRIVE
Union Springs Baptist Church is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the old Middle School, located at 920 Pearl Street in Madison. The drive will be held Thursday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
