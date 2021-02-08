Clint Jenkins has been selected as Morgan County’s next head football coach. I know Clint personally as a co-worker from his previous stint as a teacher and coach at MCHS from 2001-09. He is a good family man, a hard worker, has a solid background as an assistant coach and a fine record as a head coach. I have no qualms with his selection.
I should also say up front that I have always been an avid supporter of our school system and will continue to be. I should add for clarity and for the record that I am distressed with how we willingly use the phrase “One Morgan” to foster unity and improve public relations when it suits us and then fail to take that slogan to heart on matters of substance – when it could really make a difference.
There’s no one to blame for this – except all of us. We have quietly slipped away from a practice – that is bringing our own back on board when opportunities arise – that has helped make Morgan County Schools a shining example other systems aspire to emulate. A place where families want their children to go to school and grow up. A community with traits that few around the state can claim. A place that takes care of their own. A place where many teachers, coaches and administrators have a life-long stake in the well-being of their school and community. Those are the characteristics that have set us apart.
So my problem has more to do with our core philosophy at Morgan County. At the center of those beliefs – the idea of “One Morgan” – we seem to be saying that we place great value on our own and are pledged to take care of them.
I’m not sure we are committed to that ideal or maybe, given recent events, that’s not what it means at all.
Let me elaborate. We have a young man who began in our school system, was nurtured throughout his early school years by our teachers, counselors and administrators. He strived and excelled. That boy then moved on to high school, was advised to take college prep courses to enhance opportunities later on, and spent many long hours doing the work required to be successful in this difficult course of study. He did these things because he trusted in the idea of “One Morgan.”
Our young Morgan County graduate is then accepted into a good university and we were all exceedingly proud. After all he is one of us. A product of Morgan County Schools – one of the best in Georgia.
Our young man went on to excel in college and then sought a job. Others like him also returned to the Morgan County School system in search of a job and more often than should be the case, they didn’t get that job. Now I understand that there are all kinds of variables at work here. No openings or budget cuts being the easiest to understand. But then there finally comes a day when we do hire one and that young person comes on board to the great joy of all involved. Our newly hired teacher is back among us and we pat ourselves on the back. “One Morgan” is alive and well and we can continue to fly that flattering banner.
So a few years pass and our young teacher (and in this case coach) once again excels. Not only does he excel but he surpasses all others to the point that he is considered leadership material. He continues his fine work and puts in endless hours to make the high school experiences of his students and players one that will enhance their lives. He is recognized and praised for this work time and again. He then applies for an opening as our head football coach but is told that he’s not good enough – that there are others with more experience and expertise.
And that my friends is where we are missing the boat.
We have groomed our young man from childhood to be hard-working, to be loyal, to be honest and to be a part of “One Morgan” but when he does everything that has been asked of him and the time comes to make our slogan one that has true meaning, we reject him in favor of another. Maybe he’ll be ready after a few more years of experience we say.
Can you imagine how much that hurts? Do you think he can continue to believe in his school? Given those circumstances can we still fly the flag of “One Morgan” proudly?
Now I know that there are those who disagree with me. For some reason they believe that because Morgan County hasn’t recently moved deeper into the playoffs that somehow our system is flawed. They don’t give a rip about anything except winning a few more games and certainly don’t care about any “One Morgan” garbage. It is their belief that we need to bring in a coach from the “outside” so that our success will be assured but of course never consider the costs.
So here we are and I’m convinced that we either need to follow our core principle of “One Morgan” or find a new slogan.
(E-mail comments or questions to dar8589@bellsouth.net)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.