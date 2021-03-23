The Morgan County NAACP wants to thank everyone who expressed opposition to Georgia House Bill 162 (HB162). Just as a recap, HB 162 was proposed as a resolution by our Morgan County Commissioners to appoint all five members of the Board of Elections. The Morgan County Commissioners will also be able to remove any member for any reason based on the recommendation of the election supervisor. To our dismay, both Georgia House and Senate passed HB162. It is on the Governor’s desk for final passage.
I think back on how each of us love our community. We love living here, our lifestyle and the people who make up Morgan County. Our community prides itself on the motto: ONE MORGAN. Many of us say it regularly. I wonder does it mean the same to everyone (i.e. County Commissioners, Board of Elections and Georgia House Representative Dave Belton)?
It is hard to believe in the true meaning of the motto when local and state elected officials introduce legislation that effects every registered voter here. With a blink of an eye, our voter rights jeopardized with a resolution introduced, voted and passed with a blatant disregard to talk to the board or public about the negative impact it will have on the community before decisions were rendered. Were they thinking about "One Morgan" then? This is another example of elected officials own agenda being achieved versus the agenda of all citizens they (should) represent.
In due time, we will see if this new Board of Elections set up is better for the citizens they are making the decisions for or better for the one making the decisions. We can only hope that the elected officials keep their promise to appoint impartial members to the board who would be a fair representation of our community.
In the meantime, the time is now for Morgan County to make elected officials accountable for the promises they made. We need to remind them of their purpose to represent all citizens regardless of race, party affiliation and economic status. The time is now for "One Morgan" to represent doing what is right instead of what is popular!
We ask one question to our elected officials – Which motto do you believe in when making decisions for our community? Morgan County citizens have the right to know.
Pastor Lonnie C. Brown,
President, Morgan County NAACP
