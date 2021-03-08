So, it’s now come to this: March 2, a date that for years has been celebrated as Read Across America Day, an organizing event created to promote childhood literacy and chosen for having been the birthday of Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, is likely to lose that designation.
Why now will Dr. Seuss Enterprises no longer publish or sell six Dr. Seuss stories, including his first published in 1937 “And I Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street, due to “insensitive and racist imagery” as identified by a collection of teachers, academics and specialists who have studied more than 50 of his works over the last 70 years? Their study insists “white supremacy is seen throughout and that even his animals transmitted Orientalist, anti-Black and white supremacist messaging through allegories and symbolism.”
No matter that the first of these six blacklisted books received an award from the “Association for Library Service to Children” as a distinguished American picture book. Why has it taken so long for woke-ism to catch up with Dr. Seuss?
To add some context, the 1930s was a time of racial, economic, and educational disparities, a time when discrimination was rampant. Americans felt threatened by the “Yellow Peril,” the immigration of Chinese who brought very different customs and religion. Xenophobia prevailed. During that time, when illustrations by Dr. Seuss emphasized narrow-eyed and yellow skinned Chinese characters, the public was being introduced to Ming the Merciless, a villain from the 1930s Flash Gordon comic strip.
This, too, was a time when the Mammy archetype was popularized in both literature and film as was the lazy, irresponsible Sambo characterization considered acceptable entertainment.
Perhaps the best example of America’s acceptance of such stereotyping was Al Jolson, the vaudeville singer and comedian who in those years was dubbed “the King of blackface” and “the world’s greatest entertainer.” Seemingly, Dr. Seuss, in creating Oriental and Black characters that today are regarded as insensitive and racist images, was in step with similar characterizations of that time.
I remember in the early-1950s television how “The Beulah Show,” the first sitcom with a Black female lead, albeit played in successive years by three different stars - Ethel Waters, Louise Beavers, and Hattie McDaniel, was deemed controversial due to degrading clichés. And during those same years, “Amos ‘n’ Andy,” originally a 1920s radio program voiced by vaudeville performers, came to TV in 1951 as the first series with an all-Black cast and was cancelled in 1953 because it promoted racial stereotypes.
So, it’s not like literary critics over the years haven’t been aware of people being portrayed in ways regarded as hurtful or wrong. But I recall, too, just a few years ago when Barak Obama publicly read “Green Eggs and Ham” and Michelle Obama recently read “Oh the Places You’ll Go” that there was no uproar about Dr. Seuss having authored books containing racist depictions.
Perhaps these cancellations signal a time to recognize that people are not one-dimensional, not monolithic. We are complex beings who ideally evolve and grow throughout our lifetimes and each of us can be reflective while honoring both diversity and inclusiveness.
It seems to me that after 70 years of studying stories by an artist whose work manifested subjective reflections of culture during a given period of our history, the cancellation of the six Dr. Seuss stories is done with an intention to acknowledge hurtful aspects from our yesterdays while indicating we can be better today - an artful balance to strike. Remember that from an aesthetic viewpoint “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
Does art imitate life or does life imitate art?
If what goes around comes around
And now’s the time we take Seuss down
What does that say about our heart?
As we live amongst so much strife
Perhaps its time to play the fife.
Peter Wibell,
Rutledge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.