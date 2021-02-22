The guinea fowl showed up on Easter in 2006, and perched on every porch in the neighborhood. At first we were annoyed that he didn’t clean up after himself, but we got over it, as he was soon part of the landscape. Betty Garrison fed him (and other wild life foragers) until she passed, thereby assigning his feeding to me.
I called him Dash, but every neighbor probably had a different pet name for him, including Fred, Gus, Guinea-Guinea, and Lenny the Guinea. (That name was Trevor’s, who put up the “Guinea Crossing” sign at the street.) All visitors treasured the photos they captured of this exotic mascot, and children grew up looking forward to seeing him when they visited Plum Street.
He loved to preen at his reflection, be it in front windows or shiny cars. On two occasions over the past 15 years, someone introduced a companion guinea to keep Dash company. Both girls soon tired of his indifference and left him to his own reflection.
He was the cock of the walk, facing down cats, dogs, and even a bold crow who gave him a rump bump before retreating. Two years ago, Dash was rushed unawares by a visiting dog and lay stunned, until neighbor Trevor quickly wrapped him in a towel and took him to the vet. I went to visit Dash at the pet hospital in time to take him home. Trevor and I released him in my yard, and thereafter both of us who had touched him were allowed closer proximity. He no longer dashed away.
Two days ago, Dash came to my back porch, wet and bedraggled, an indication that he hadn’t found shelter from the overnight rain. He pecked through his ration of birdseed, and for the first time, I offered another serving, which he was happy to peck through. Very possibly that was his Last Supper.
Abie and Doris, whose yard he roosted in at night, found him the next morning. Trevor and I buried him. Everyone will miss him, but I suspect we all have a treasured feather tucked among our found objects.
