When Madison Police Officer Tyler Finch responded to a complaint of a passed out man in a running vehicle at Walmart, he arrived and called out to the man.
No response.
He felt both the carotid and radial arteries on the man searching for a pulse.
No response.
He performed a sternum rub on the man and the man momentarily responded to the pain but then passed out again. A Madison Fire Department officer administered the man with Narcan and the man came back.
This all happened on Friday, March 19, at 3:43 p.m. The man in the car, 31-year-old Cedric Martell Bass, Madison, was consequently charged with DUI, crossing the guard line with contraband and open container before he was incarcerated at the Morgan County Detention Center. A friend of Bass’ told police, reports state, that Bass had consumed several beers and taken an unknown number of Xanax pills. Officers found empty beer cans in the vehicle and one full can. The friend, Anfernee Diego Waller, 25, Madison, was arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting and crossing the guard line with contraband. According to reports, both Bass and Waller had suspected marijuana in their socks when they were being processed into the Morgan County Detention Center.
Police alleged that, while Bass was passed out in the vehicle, Waller was inside the store attempting to shoplift $140 worth of grocery items by not scanning the items but placing them in a shopping cart.
Since 2018, according to Madison Police Chief Bill Ashburn, Narcan has been used to revive and save the lives of six people in the city of Madison who have overdosed on various prescription medications or heroin. The nasal spray is used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or possible opioid overdose when a person shows signs of breathing problems or is unresponsive.
Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley said all his deputies, as is the case with Madison Police Department officers, carry and are trained in the delivery of Narcan. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office four years ago received a grant to fund the purchase of the overdose antidote. Markley said Narcan has been a valuable tool for his deputies.
“You get in a situation where someone has overdosed on opioids and their choice is to get the Narcan or die,” said Markley.
