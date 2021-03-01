Nearly 20 vehicles were broken into during a two-night crime spree that spread from the Beacon Heights neighborhood to the Green Meadows neighborhood.
According to Det. Wes Thompson, Madison Police Department officers began getting reports of vehicles entered at the 1100 block of Bell Circle. In total, six vehicle were entered on Bell Circle that resulted in the loss of a loaded ammunition magazine for a 9mm handgun.
Three vehicles on Bramblewood Road were entered and a man lost a pair of retro Jodan tennis shoes and a Mossberg MC1 handgun valued at $400. On Larkmartin Street, a woman reported that someone had entered a vehicle and taken a ring. The same woman said that she had a vehicle parked on Bramblewood Drive that was entered and that someone had stolen air pods, two purses, and an Apple watch.
Thompson said in all cases, the vehicles entered were unlocked. The robberies all occurred between 1 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., reports state. “Every vehicle was left unlocked,” Thompson said. “People need to remember to secure their vehicles and not leave valuables in a vehicle so this type of opportunistic crime could be prevented.”
Vehicles were also entered on Commerce Street and Hough Circle, Thompson said. In total, more than $1,500 worth of items were stolen.
