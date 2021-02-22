On Feb. 16, an entering auto complaint was filed at a Madison Avenue residence. According to reports, a man said at approximately 8:15 p.m. he heard “a bunch of noise” outside and when he went outside to investigate, he observed a group of males standing next to his Chrysler 300. The man said the group fled and when he checked his car he discovered that his wallet was missing. The man said the car locks on the vehicle do not work.
On Feb 7, a theft by taking complaint was filed at Walmart, Eatonton Road. According to reports, an employee reported that two black males wearing black jackets, grey sweet pants, black ball caps and black masks on their faces entered the store and while one man distracted the single cashier, the other used a metal object to open other cash registers. The incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. and, reports state, the men were able to get more than $6,000 from the registers before leaving the store at 7:09 a.m.
On Feb. 15, a criminal trespass complaint was filed at New South Motor Inn, Eatonton Road. According to reports, a contractor said someone had broken into one of the rooms that is currently undergoing renovation. Reports state that the man reported a window was damaged and another window left open. The man said he was in the process of renovating the interior rooms so damage was negligible. However, he said the room that had been entered was the room where, in the past, he had stored his tools. The man said he had taken the tools home for the weekend and nothing was reported missing.
On Feb. 18, an entering auto complaint was filed at a Harper Street residence. According to reports, a man reported that both his and his grandfather’s vehicle had been entered the night before. Both men said nothing appeared to be stolen but both glove boxes were left opened in the vehicles.
On Feb. 17, a stolen property report was filed at P&J Mini Mart, East Washington Street. According to reports, a man alleged that after he had dropped off a friend at the store, the friend took the complainant’s silver iPhone with a mirror case. The complainant said he has tried to phone and text the phone but the friend will not respond.
On Feb. 15, a civil matter complaint was filed at Love’s Truck Stop, Monticello Road. According to reports, a man alleged that he took his truck in for brake repairs but after he was quoted a price he declined to have the truck repaired. The man alleged that an employee at the shop refused to allow the truck to leave without the repair. The man alleged that the truck was repaired without his consent.
On Feb. 20, Markele Kaseen Murray, 27, Madison, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than an ounce, child or youth restraint not used properly, no proof of insurance and driving without a license. According to reports, an officer observed a red Honda Civic and checked its registration which returned as suspended. The vehicle was stopped at the Pilot Truck Stop parking lot. consequent to the stop, two officers allegedly observed a child in the back seat unrestrained and a bag of suspected marijuana near the gear shift in the front.
On Feb. 20, Frederick Walker, 28, Summerville, S.C. was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to reports, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger traveling west on Interstate 20 for speeding. Consequent to the stop, an officer reported the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and searched the vehicle. During the search, the officer found two handguns in the vehicle and Walker allegedly told the officer that one of the weapons belonged to him. Both weapons were confiscated.
On Feb. 18, Lamarcus Lorenz Stokes, 23, Madison, was cited for possession of marijuana, less than an ounce. According to reports, an officer allegedly observed Stokes and a female at Heritage Park at 12:15 a.m. in a vehicle. Reports allege that when the officer approached the vehicle the smell of marijuana was present. He questioned Stokes regarding marijuana and Stokes allegedly gave him a small bag with a small amount of suspected marijuana. At this point, Stokes was cited and both Stokes and the female were released.
On Feb. 19, a vandalism complaint was filed at McDonald’s restaurant, Eatonton Road. According to reports, an officer was called to the establishment regarding someone writing “Joe Biden” and “Kamala Harris” on the counter near the registers. The suspect was described as a white male in a hoodie. The suspect had left the restaurant before officers arrived.
On Feb. 22, a possible burglary complaint was filed at a Bramblewood Drive residence. According to reports, a man in a wheelchair told officers that someone entered his apartment and allegedly yelled, “Sonny! Sonny are you here?” The man asked the voices to identify themselves but they declined and left. An officer noted that the front door was locked and there appeared to be no forced entry.
