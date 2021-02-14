MCHS girls Rugby team photo
Morgan County High School's inaugural girls Rugby team competed for the first time this week and brought home their first program win. 

 Contributed photo

The Morgan County Rugby Football Club was scheduled to host the first Rugby Georgia tournament of the year on Saturday, but mother nature had different plans. The tournament was moved to Roswell. The day was also going to be an opportunity to showcase both the boys and girls rugby teams, but injuries and illness canceled those plans for the boys team. This didn’t mean the rugby club didn’t have a historic day. The girls rugby team competed for the first time and brought home their first program win.

The girls team took on a combined Cobb-Roswell team in a double header. The girls dropped the first match 10-12 but in the second match, the girls rebounded 14-10. Diann Wallace and Aamiyah Jordan scored both tries in the second match with Katie Harper converting both try conversions.

As is tradition at rugby tournaments, the girls played a mixed game with players from both teams interspersed to conclude the day.

