While individuals and families await the long-promised $1,400 relief checks, Georgia counties and cities are poised to get a hefty stimulus boost of their own.
Millions of dollars in federal funding will be pouring into Morgan County thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law on March 11. About $5.5 million dollars will be dispersed to Morgan County and its four municipalities: Madison, Rutledge, Bostwick and Buckhead.
“This new round of funding will allow our county take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible and open the door moving forward on other projects,” said County Manager Adam Mestres. “We don’t know exactly what we will do with this money until we have it in hand, and we haven’t received it yet.”
Morgan County is set to receive the largest slice of funding, coming in at about $3.7 million. The City of Madison will receive about $1.3 million. Rutledge will receive $265,284, Bostwick will receive $124,451, and Buckhead will receive $57,657.
City Manager David Nunn is looking forward to the possibilities this new coronavirus relief funding opens up.
“This will allow us to dream a little bigger,” said Nunn. “Typically, we have set funds to operate out of our annual budget. But with this funding we can think outside of the box a little.”
Under the new bill, passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Joe Biden last week, all funds must be used for coronavirus-related mitigation efforts, with a few allowances for more flexible investments, such as expanding broadband access, improving wastewater and sewage systems, and water utility services.
The county and municipalities have not declared how the funds will be used as of yet, but are already thinking of options.
“We are going to do an inventory or our mechanical systems in all county buildings and most likely use some of the funding to ensure we have the most up-to-date high-end filtration systems to help reduce the spread of the virus,” said Mestres. “We will be looking at a lot of different options on how to use the funding in coming months.”
“The Madison Mayor and City Council will be meeting to discuss how to possibly use the funds and come up with ideas on how it would best serve our city,” said Nunn. “People are hurting, businesses are hurting, individuals are hurting, so we will keep our eye on how to do the most good we can with this money for our citizens.”
Mestres noted that a provision in the bill prevents counties and cities from using the money to offset taxes.
"There are some restrictions and that's one of them. We can't use the money to reduce sales tax or property taxes," said Mestres.
According to Mestres, the county will receive half of the allotted funds within 60 days, then the rest of the funds within a year after the first payment. The county is getting funds directly from the federal treasury, but the cities will receive their funding through the state and may have a different timeline for payment.
All funding provided to both counties and cities must be spent by December of 2024.
