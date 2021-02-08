Morgan County is one of 18 Georgia counties poised to benefit from a new broadband partnership pledging to bring high-speed Internet to rural communities. The deal was announced Monday, Feb. 8, by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
Securing broadband access for rural Georgia communities is an issue that has vexed state and local lawmakers for years. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic – which has forced thousands of students to learn virtually from home – has only exacerbated the urgent need for broadband connectivity in rural parts of the state. Now, two Georgia utility companies have joined forces with a fiber optic company out of Kansas City to close the steep broadband gap between urban and rural Georgia communities.
According to the Capitol Beat News Service, “Central Georgia EMC, Southern Rivers Energy and Conexon will invest more than $210 million to design and build a 6,890-mile fiber network that will provide both improved electric service and high-speed internet access to all 80,000 of the two utilities’ customers. Service is expected to begin as early as June 2021 and continue rolling out during the next four years.”
Morgan County leaders are eager to take advantage of the new opportunity underway.
“While details are limited, Morgan County is excited to partner with any EMC that provides service to our residents,” said County Manager Adam Mestres. “We are willing to explore any opportunities brought our way to bring broadband to our rural areas. We have been looking at options over the last several years, but the costs were so high that it was not a feasible option. We hope that a partnership with an EMC will help our county make broadband a reality in the near future."
Gov. Brian Kemp praised the new partnership during a press conference from the state capitol building on Monday.
“Many economic, medical and other challenges facing rural Georgia can not be fixed by a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach,” said Kemp. “[It takes] EMCs, private partners and community leaders working together on creative solutions to close the gap between those with internet service and those without.”
The deal is made possible due to legislation passed two years ago by the Georgia General Assembly empowering electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) to dive into the broadband business.
According to reporting from the Capitol Beat New Service, “Under the deal announced Monday, Central Georgia EMC and Southern Rivers Energy will own the fiber and lease excess capacity to Conexon, which has agreed to serve every EMC customer with fiber-to-the-home internet speeds of up to one gigabit per second. The internet service will be powered by EMC fiber, but Conexon will provide the retail service to homes and businesses and manage account set-up, customer service and billing.”
In addition to Morgan, the other counties that will be served through the partnership include Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Crawford, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Newton, Pike, Putnam, Spalding, and Upson counties.
“We are marking today this investment not only in rural broadband but in the future of this state,” said House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. “This investment will bring the latest generation of fiber optic high-speed broadband to the doorstep of every resident of this region.”
