Morgan Medical Center (MMC) has received 1,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, and has announced dates for the hospital’s new drive-thru clinic for people to be vaccinated.
The first drive-thru clinic will be held at the old Morgan Memorial Hospital property, located at 1077 South Main Street in Madison on Wednesday, March 31. The second drive-thru clinic will be held on Wednesday, April 14. Both drive-thru clinic days require appointments and drive-ups will not be accepted. Individuals must register online and then be contacted to schedule an appointment beforehand. Individuals wishing to register for the clinic may visit www.morganmedical.org/vaccine.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine requires a patient to receive two dosages at least two weeks apart. As of March 25, all Georgians aged 16 and up are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
MMC CEO Ralph Castillo said he is excited for the drive-thru clinic to open at the old hospital site, which since 2018 has been used for a variety of healthcare needs and community projects including outpatient clinics, training sessions and even a working hospital film set.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our community to help protect our friends and neighbors,” said Castillo last month.
“We have a long history of serving the health care needs of Madison and our surrounding communities, from our early days at the South Main Street campus to our new chapter as Morgan Medical Center. Though our new building on the 441 Bypass offers wonderful amenities for our patients, we continue to maintain our previous home for health care treatments and medical appointments. It is the perfect site for our COVID-19 vaccine clinic.”
According to MMC, The main building of the old Morgan Memorial Hospital site is maintained and registered with the state as an available overflow site for treating coronavirus patients.
MMC began accepting registrations for the vaccine on Feb. 17.
According to Megan Morris, director of community affairs and public relations, hospital staff have begun contacting registered applicants now that the first shipment of Moderna’s vaccine has arrived.
“Though hospital employees will stage and prepare the vaccinations in the hospital building, shots will be administered in a drive-thru clinic, weather-permitting. Patients must have an appointment before arriving,” explained Morris.
